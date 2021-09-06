Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UP crosses 8-cr mark in Covid vaccination doses

On August 27, UP had administered more than 30 lakh Covid vaccine doses, the highest ever in a day by any state
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 08:36 PM IST
A woman taking the jab at Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital during the mega vaccination drive on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s Covid vaccination coverage crossed the 8-crore doses mark on Monday, said the state government in a statement.

“Till Sunday, the state had given a little over 7.75 crore doses. With Monday’s 27 lakh doses till 6 pm in the mega statewide vaccination campaign, the figure crossed the 8-crore mark,” said a state government spokesperson.

Earlier on August 27, UP administered more than 30 lakh Covid vaccine doses, the highest ever in a day by any state. On August 3, UP gave around 29.5 lakh doses of vaccine against Covid, which was also an all-time high in single-day coverage, the statement added.

“On August 28, the state crossed the milestone of administering 7 crore doses. UP managed to administer one crore doses in merely nine days,” the statement said.

So far, over 6,69,16,031 beneficiaries received their first doses while over 1,31,20,771 were fully vaccinated in the state.

