Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP culture dept to launch community radio
lucknow news

UP culture dept to launch community radio

The community radio - ‘Jai Ghosh’ will be started at Sangeet Natak Akademi. The department would publish 75 books depicting the rich history of 75 districts of the state .
The community radio will preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow To preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will start a community radio - ‘Jai Ghosh’ at Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Culture department officials said that they would publish 75 books depicting the rich history of 75 districts of the state on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav.

Moreover, the department will also produce and screen 75 short films based on patriotism.

The department, in its six-month action plan, has promised to organise One District-One Special Cultural Event in every district.

Reviewing the presentations by the departments of culture and tourism, earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appreciated the plans and encouraged to execute them within the promised time schedule.

To eulogize the efforts of martyrs and freedom fighters, the department will establish their statues and pride plaques in selected government boys’/girls’ schools in every district.

The culture department has also proposed to construct a gallery based on the saga of independence at the Government Archives, Lucknow and to organise a national event ‘Tridhara’, dedicated to Sant Kabir, Sant Ravidas and Baba Gorakhnath.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP