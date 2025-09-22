UP deputy CM Maurya to lead Indian team to showcase Buddha relics in Russia

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will lead the Indian delegation taking Lord Buddha’s sacred relics to Kalmykia in Russia for an exhibition to be organised by the Union ministry of culture from September 24 to October 1, according to an official communication by the Prime Minister Officer (PMO) to the state government. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (File)

Maurya will depart for Russia with the team on an Indian Air Force aircraft on September 23.

Maurya said that the international display of Kapilavastu relics would serve as a powerful tool of India’s soft power and cultural diplomacy. Similar exhibitions have been held previously in Thailand and Vietnam, enhancing India’s global stature. The upcoming exhibition in Russia is expected to continue this tradition and further enhance India’s cultural image.

Speaking on the significance of the relics, Maurya emphasised that the exhibition would strengthen bilateral relations, deepen cultural and political ties, reaffirm India’s civilisational heritage and reinforce its position as the birthplace and custodian of Buddhism. “It will also promote global peace, harmony and the universal message of Lord Buddha, that is, compassion, non-violence and peace,” he said.

The Piprahwa relics, obtained from Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh and linked to the ancient city of Kapilavastu, are archaeologically verified and revered by the global Buddhist community, symbolising a direct connection to Lord Buddha’s life.

From September 25 to 28, the National Museum in Elista, Kalmykia, will display replicas of artworks representing key events in Lord Buddha’s life, along with a short film on the Piprahwa relics.

Kalmykia, home to a significant Buddhist population, considers Buddhism not only a religion but an integral part of its culture and tradition.