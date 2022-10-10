U.P. deputy CM orders probe against private hospital

The deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brijesh Pathak, ordered an inquiry into the death of a patient at a private hospital located on Sitapur Road, in Lucknow, on Monday.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said that a committee of health department and district administration would investigate the matter, a press statement from the office of deputy CM read.

“Strict action should be taken against the culprits. Any kind of abuse in this will not be tolerated. The police should investigate according to the complaint given by the family members,” said Pathak according to the statement.

Sheela Gupta, 55, wife of Harihar Prasad Gupta, a resident of Madhuban Nagar, Mau, had a serious kidney problem. On October 5, the family members had admitted the patient to the hospital on Sitapur Road.

Harihar Prasad alleged that on the night of October 6, he had gone out of the hospital for some work. When he came back, the security guard did not allow him to enter. The husband informed the police on dial 112. After the complaint of the husband to the police, the doctors of the hospital neglected the treatment of Sheela Gupta, family members alleged due to which she died. The family members lodged a complaint with the police on October 8.

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak said that strict action would be taken against private hospitals playing with the lives of patients. He said that a list of hospitals running without proper standards should be made and a campaign should run for this.