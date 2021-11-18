Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Maurya says SP chief should change his name to Akhilesh Ali Jinnah

Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah again entered the political discourse of Uttar Pradesh as deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya suggested Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav change his name to ‘Akhilesh Ali Jinnah’. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been on the offensive over Akhilesh Yadav’s remark on Jinnah during a public meeting in Hardoi earlier this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav used Jinnah’s name along with Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, saying they helped India get freedom and never backed away from the struggle.

"The politics of appeasement of the Samajwadi Party has brought Jinnah. That's why I tell Akhilesh Yadav that he should change his name to Akhilesh Ali Jinnah. And he should change the name of his party to Jinnahwadi Party," Maurya said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls intensifies, chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s deputy warned the Samajwadi Party that Jinnah would not win them elections. He also targeted the former UP chief minister over the party’s link with gangster-turned-politicians.

"Neither (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah nor Atiq Ahmed or (Mukhtar) Ansari could help him win in this election. The people of UP have chosen lotus (BJP). The advantage is reaching the people of the state with honesty. There were mafia and goons here, those have ended and the people are in peace," he said.

Referring to Samajwadi Party’s electoral defeats in the last two Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 Assembly polls in UP, Maurya claimed that the party is in panic and is going to lose the fourth time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are aware of the ground reality as we have an organisation that is spread to the booth. But the Samajwadi party knows too, they have goons, criminals and mafia," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)