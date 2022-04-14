UP deputy CM stresses on farm produce protection
Agra Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and minister for rural development Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday stressed on minimizing the wastage of farmers’ produce in the absence of cold chain. He assured to improve the food processing policy of the state government by introducing a single window system.
Maurya, who was here to attend the closing session of the national seminar of cold storage industry, invited the delegation of Federation of Cold Storage Association to visit Lucknow for discussion on change in policy which might help both farmers and cold storage owners.
Speaking as chief guest, Maurya said it was the duty of the state government to protect each and every farmer’s produce so that it did not go waste in the absence of cold chain availability. For this, the deputy chief minister suggested improvement in food processing policy with single window system that would benefit the farmers and in turn help the nation’s economy.
“We have to make our food processing policy more broad-based so that more and more industrialists, farmers and consumers can get the benefits. The cold storage owners should come forward to have a mechanism at Gram Sabha level to ensure protection of farm produce. It is a matter of concern that farm produce worth a lot is damaged because of absence of cold chain and processing,” said Maurya.
Chairman of Federation of Cold Storage Association of India, Rajesh Goyal and National coordinator Arvind Agarwal handed over a six-point charter of demands to the deputy chief minister.
Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament
Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22. Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.
RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed
The regional transport authority has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public. While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public's convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.
Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait
MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories. DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers' income drastically.
Staff shortage forces railway police to increase duty hours at Ludhiana station
Security staff shortage at the state's busiest railway station has overburdened the handful of officers deputed here. Notably, 14 Punjab Armed Police staff who were earlier stationed here with the Government Railway Police and sent for the Punjab assembly election duties in February have not returned, adding to the trouble of the railway security forces, who were already struggling with the staff shortage.
Power supply in Maharashtra may improve from mid-May after coal imports
The power supply scenario in Maharashtra may improve marginally from mid-May after the state-owned electricity generation utility imports coal from abroad. This will add to the dwindled coal inventory and ramp up generation at thermal power plants. The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) will import 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal. The power demand in Maharashtra has risen to a record 28,000 MW. The MahaGenco usually imports coal to tide over supply shortfalls.
