UP DGP asks cops to prioritise digital evidence, clear pending cases

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday directed officers across the state to prioritise collection of digital evidence, increase the use of e-summons and launch a special drive to dispose of long-pending investigations within the next three months.

UP DGP Rajeev Krishna ordered a special campaign to reduce investigations pending for more than 60 and 90 days to the minimum possible level within three months. (File)

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Stressing that electronic evidence would become central to criminal investigations under the new criminal laws, the DGP called for improving both the quality and quantity of digital evidence collection.

“E-evidence is the soul of investigation,” Krishna said while chairing a virtual statewide crime review meeting with senior police officers. He directed them to make greater use of technology-driven and scientific methods of evidence collection to improve conviction rates.

The DGP also reviewed the implementation of e-summons, noting that their usage in Uttar Pradesh had risen to 28%, and instructed officers to further increase adoption of the digital system.

Seeking faster disposal of cases, Krishna ordered a special campaign to reduce investigations pending for more than 60 and 90 days to the minimum possible level within three months.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, he also emphasised the quality and timely disposal of complaints received through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), directing officers to avoid merely procedural responses and focus on effective resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, he also emphasised the quality and timely disposal of complaints received through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), directing officers to avoid merely procedural responses and focus on effective resolution. {{/usCountry}}

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Reviewing the state’s Yaksh App, developed for monitoring criminals, the DGP directed regular verification and surveillance of active and habitual offenders and sought greater accountability in cases where criminals commit offences outside their home districts.

On road safety, Krishna said police stations covered under the Zero Fatality District (ZFD) initiative had recorded a 10-12% decline in road accidents. He directed officials to identify 100 more accident-prone police station areas for inclusion in the programme.

The DGP also instructed district and field officers to remain accessible on their official CUG mobile phones and ensure prompt responses to calls from public representatives, media persons and citizens.

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Reviewing crime trends, he called for focused action against crimes against women, cow slaughter and smuggling, illegal religious conversions and other sensitive offences, while directing officers to expedite investigations and arrest wanted accused.