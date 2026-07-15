UP DGP sets ‘Zero Incident, Zero Accident’ target for Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday directed all district police chiefs and senior field officers to ensure that the upcoming Kanwar Yatra from July 30 and other festivals are conducted with the twin objectives of ‘Zero Incident’ and ‘Zero Accident’, while ordering a week-long statewide drive to trace active criminals found missing during police verification.

UP DGP Rajeev Krishna (File Photo)

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Chairing a high-level online crime review meeting with zonal ADGs, police commissioners, range IGs/DIGs and district SSPs/SPs, the DGP stressed proactive policing, intelligence gathering and strict enforcement to maintain law and order during the festive season.

The DGP said beat intelligence forms the “soul” of the Yaksh application and directed officers to ensure 100% verification of active criminals through the platform. He instructed that all offenders found untraceable during verification be located through a special week-long campaign and that repeat offenders face stringent legal action under relevant laws.

Reviewing preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, Krishna ordered enhanced deployment at sensitive locations, continuous surveillance through tethered drones, CCTV cameras and social media monitoring, besides close coordination with neighbouring districts and states. He also instructed police to enforce court and government norms regarding the height and sound levels of DJs used during the pilgrimage.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising action against crime, the DGP directed district police to expedite investigations into pending cases of murder, dacoity, robbery, chain snatching and other heinous offences, while ensuring effective action against habitual offenders under the Gangsters Act and Goondas Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising action against crime, the DGP directed district police to expedite investigations into pending cases of murder, dacoity, robbery, chain snatching and other heinous offences, while ensuring effective action against habitual offenders under the Gangsters Act and Goondas Act. {{/usCountry}}

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To improve investigation quality and ensure timely disposal of cases, police headquarters introduced a Case Diary Monitoring Dashboard, which will issue alerts to investigating officers and supervisory officials 15 days before cases cross the statutory 60-day and 90-day timelines.

The DGP also reviewed the functioning of Mission Shakti Centres, stating that an analysis of six months before and after their establishment showed a nearly 43% decline in dowry death cases and a 13% reduction in dowry harassment cases, and directed range officers to regularly monitor their performance.

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Reviewing the state’s Zero Fatality Drive (ZFD) and Road Traffic Campaign (RTC), Krishna said the initiatives had significantly improved road safety. According to police data, road accidents declined by 9% and fatalities by 10% between January 1 and June 30, 2026, compared with the corresponding period in 2025, saving more than 800 lives.

The DGP also instructed officers to dispose of abandoned vehicles lying in police stations by creating dedicated dumping yards, promptly trace missing persons and children, maintain factual and timely communication with the media, and take legal action against those spreading misleading or inflammatory content on social media.