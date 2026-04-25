...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP: Disabled man commits suicide after in-laws accuse him of wife's murder

UP: Disabled man commits suicide after in-laws accuse him of wife's murder

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 08:13 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Barabanki , A physically challenged man committed suicide after his in-laws accused him of murder and harassment over his wife's drowning in a pond on Saturday, police said.

UP: Disabled man commits suicide after in-laws accuse him of wife's murder

According to the police, Kuldeep , a resident of Biloli village, lived with his wife, Nisha , and their son, Balgovind . Kuldeep worked as a daily wage labourer. He left a suicide note stating that he could not bear the allegations made by his in-laws.

Police said that Nisha went with her husband, Kuldeep, on Saturday morning to clean their home near a pond located close to the village. During this time, Nisha drowned in the pond while her husband had stepped away to relieve himself.

Upon returning, he discovered that his wife had drowned in the pond. With the help of locals, he recovered Nisha's body and brought it back to their home.

Soon after, Kuldeep's in-laws reached the house and levelled allegations against him and his family.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Circle Officer Jagatram said further investigation into the matter is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Disabled man commits suicide after in-laws accuse him of wife's murder
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Disabled man commits suicide after in-laws accuse him of wife's murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.