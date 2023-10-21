U.P.: Distribution of over 2 lakh tablets to primary school teachers begins

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has started the much-awaited distribution of over 2.09 lakh tablets to government primary and upper primary school teachers to encourage the use of the DIKSHA app. Government primary school teachers showing the tablets distributed to them at DIET in Prayagraj on October 20. (HT photo)

These tablets are aimed at helping the teachers with online attendance, posting details in real-time and accessing additional digital learning materials for the benefit of the students among other things, say state basic education department officials while confirming the development.

As part of the initiative, a total of 2,09,863 are to be distributed to the teachers in all 75 districts. They include 3,895 tablets in Bareilly, 3,714 in Agra, 2,463 in Mathura, 1,683 in Meerut, 3,024 in Kanpur Dehat, 2,915 in Kanpur Nagar, 4,841 in Prayagraj, 1,959 in Varanasi, 4,113 in Gorakhpur and 2,440 in Lucknow, they add.

Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation (UPDESCO), Lucknow, has been designated as the technical partner for the exercise and the respective basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) acting as district nodal officer for it, says a missive sent in this regard to all BSAs by director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand dated October 10, a copy of which is with HT.

The missive makes plain that two tablets each are being made available to 99,744 government primary schools and one tablet each to 10,375 government primary schools as part of the exercise.

In schools where two tablets are to be provided, one would be provided to the principal and the next to the senior most teacher. In schools where only one tablet is to be provided, it would be made available to the principal, it adds.

BSA, Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari said in Prayagraj, out of the 4,841 tablets for teachers of 2,452 schools, around 2,500 tablets have already been distributed. “The latest distribution took place on October 20 at District Education and Training Institute (DIET), Prayagraj, where mayor Ganesh Kesarwani distributed tablets to 132 teachers of 66 schools of urban areas,” he added.

Officials said the state government plans to make tablets available to all teachers of government-run primary and upper primary schools in the state in a phased manner. The basic education department is also working overtime to encourage teachers to make use of the DIKSHA app as much as possible. Last year, the half yearly exams were conducted on multiple choice question (MCQ) pattern through the app.

Through DIKSHA app, additional digital learning materials have also been made available for the use of teachers and children so that classroom teaching can be made interesting and effective. About 6500 contents related to 77 ETB (energised textbooks) of classes 1-8 have been made available by the basic education department through DIKSHA. The officials shared.

“To help teachers further, the department has uploaded over 4,000 video tutorials on DIKSHA app to achieve the desired learning outcome and improve competence of 1.90 crore students enrolled in government schools,” they added.

