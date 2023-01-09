U.P. drive too immunise kids under 5 begins today

The National Health Mission (U.P.) is about to kick off a state-wide vaccination drive for children under 5 years in three phases, starting on Monday. Around 2.5 crore children have been identified across all UP districts.

The vaccination drive is being conducted under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). A headcount survey was conducted by the ASHA workers and ANMs (auxiliary nurse and midwife) in their respective districts from December 7 to 17, and then extended further, to identify the number of children to be vaccinated.

The district authorities will conduct the vaccination drive through the ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and the ANMs, supervised by the district medical officers of the respective blocks.

The first phase of the ‘Vishesh Tikakaran Pakhwada’ will be from January 9 to 20, followed by February 12 - 24 and then March 12-24,” said Dr Manoj Shukl, in charge of routine immunisations at NHM (U.P.), adding, “A letter was issued in this regard by Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare, and it is a planned activity.”

“This is for all children below 5 years, who have missed any dose. Whatever antigen they missed, they will be given.” he explained. “The NHM will be administering BCG, pentavalent, OPV, rotavirus, PCV, MR, JE, and all other vaccines under the National Immunization Schedule. We will be using our own resources allocated under the Immunization Program.”