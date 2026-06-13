UP dy CM Brajesh Pathak opens 14 repurposed UPHCs in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday inaugurated 14 urban primary health centres (U-PHCs) upgraded as City Polyclinics in Aurangabad, under the National Health Mission. The upgraded centres are located at Barawan Kalan, Vrindavan, Bharwara, Jiamau, Pipraghat, Janakipuram, IIM, Khadgapur, Jarhara, Aurangabad, Nadarganj, Naka, New Haiderganj and Chhitwapur, a release read.

UP dy CM Brajesh Pathak inaugurating 14 urban primary health centres upgraded as City Polyclinics under the NHM. (Sourced)

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Pathak said the City Polyclinic Scheme has been operational in Lucknow since May and provides specialist healthcare services closer to people’s homes. He added that while the initiative currently covers urban health centres, it will soon be extended to community health centres (CHCs) across the state, a press release shared with the media read.

The polyclinics will offer specialist services in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, ENT, dermatology, general medicine, ophthalmology and mental health. The facilities will also provide 63 diagnostic tests, 195 essential medicines, telemedicine services and support from staff nurses, optometrists, physiotherapists and integrated counsellors. Specialist doctors will provide services on all working days, it read.

During the programme, Pathak distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries and nutrition kits to 50 tuberculosis patients. He also visited stalls set up under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme and National Tobacco Control Programme, it added.

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{{^usCountry}} Among those present were MLA OP Srivastava, Amit Kumar Ghosh, additional chief secretary (medical, health, and family welfare), Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, director general (medical and health), Dr HD Agarwal, director general (family welfare), Dr NB Singh, chief medical officer (Lucknow), and Dr Ranjana Khare, director general (training). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those present were MLA OP Srivastava, Amit Kumar Ghosh, additional chief secretary (medical, health, and family welfare), Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, director general (medical and health), Dr HD Agarwal, director general (family welfare), Dr NB Singh, chief medical officer (Lucknow), and Dr Ranjana Khare, director general (training). {{/usCountry}}

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