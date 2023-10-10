U.P. emerging as new place for employment generation: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state government has given jobs to more than six lakh youths in the last six years. He also said the collective dedication and energy of these youths can transform Uttar Pradesh into a developed and prosperous state.

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath giving appointment letter to a newly selected homeopathic pharmacist. (HT photo)

Yogi expressed these views on Tuesday at an event held in Lok Bhawan auditorium here where he distributed appointment letters to 393 homeopathic pharmacists selected by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection.

“Under previous governments, the results of recruitment on various posts by the UP Public Service Commission were announced in one-and-a-half to two years. Under the BJP government, the Subordinate Services Selection Commission has streamlined the recruitment process, delivering results within 6 to 9 months and the recruitments are done under a fair and transparent selection procedure,” the CM said on the occasion.

“The Global Inventors’ Summit was organised in Uttar Pradesh in February 2023 through which the state received investment proposals worth ₹38 lakh crore. This will provide jobs to more than one crore youths. Today, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a new destination for employment generation within the country,” he added.

The CM emphasised the remarkable progress made by India under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past nine-and-a-half-years. “As a result, India has taken a huge leap in the field of traditional medicine. Ayurveda has always been a part of our lives. Yoga has been associated with the tradition of India since ancient times. People have been using homeopathy in some form or another in villages. But for the first time, the ministry of AYUSH was formed by combining Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Siddha and Homeopathy thereby giving a new identity to the traditional medicine of India,” the CM said.

“Due to the work started in this direction after 2014, the country’s largest state in terms of population is moving forward strongly. An AYUSH University is being established in the state so that degree and diploma courses can be started in different disciplines of AYUSH,” Yogi added.

“In the past, pharmacists from Ayurveda were not given government jobs, but today it has become a part of the government system. The government is actively promoting all forms of AYUSH and working diligently to establish Yoga and wellness centres to cater to a population of five thousand,” he said.

“AYUSH holds the greatest potential for health tourism. Today, the world is looking in this direction. For this reason, it is our responsibility to provide a global-level environment for the people coming for health tourism,” Yogi added. Giving a piece of advice to the newly selected pharmacists, he said, “Your behaviour towards a patient can solve many of their problems. Half of the patient’s disease is cured by your benevolent behaviour.”

“Traditional medicine should be encouraged for career and good health. Doctors associated with Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy should carry forward the research and development programmes without any hesitation. Not only this, the paramedics associated with AYUSH can also play an important role in expanding these disciplines. They can collect patient data and create a data bank which can be used in preparing study reports,” the CM said.

On the occasion, Yogi also interacted with a group of selected homeopathic pharmacists. Mohammad Arif from Hardoi expressed his gratitude to the CM. He is the first member of his family to get a government service and pledged to carry out his responsibilities with utmost honesty.

Vivek Mishra from Prayagraj lauded the fair and transparent recruitment process that led to his selection. Sanjana Bharti, who hails from Deoria and comes from a farming background, considered it a stroke of good fortune to receive her appointment letter from the chief minister himself.

