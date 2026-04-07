UP employees’ annual reports to be online only now

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to shift the annual confidential entries of Group A, B, C and D employees to a fully online system through the Manav Sampada Portal, aiming to streamline the appraisal process and ensure transparency. For representation only (Sourced)

M Devraj, principal secretary of the department of appointment and personnel, said in a letter issued on Monday to senior officials—including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, divisional commissioners and district magistrates—that detailed guidelines have been released for recording annual performance appraisal reports.

The new system provides a structured process where employees can submit self-evaluation reports, while reporting, reviewing and accepting authorities will record their observations. It also allows employees to file representations against adverse remarks, with provisions for timely disposal.

The state government has laid down a fixed schedule for the 2025-26 reporting year. The workflow will be generated by April 30, while self-assessment reports for Group A and C employees will be submitted by May 31. Group D employees will not submit self-assessments, and their entries will be recorded by controlling officers.

Reporting authorities will submit comments by July 31, reviewing authorities by September 30, and accepting authorities by December 31. Disclosure of entries will also be completed by December 31.

Employees can submit representations against adverse entries till February 15, 2027, and these will be disposed of by March 31.

The existing system of auto-forwarding will remain in place. If any authority fails to record remarks within the stipulated time, the report will automatically move to the next level. In such cases, the opportunity to record comments will lapse.

After December 31, the system will close for the submission of self-assessments and remarks. The government has made it clear that no extension will be granted for the 2025-26 cycle.

Only online submissions will be accepted, with e-signature and OTP-based authentication introduced for verification. The principal secretary has directed all departments to strictly follow the prescribed timeline.

Compassionate appointments in UP to be fully digital

The state government has decided to make employment for dependents of deceased employees fully online through the Manav Sampada Portal.

M Devraj, principal secretary, said the move aims to ensure transparency and timely processing under the 1974 recruitment rules. A dedicated module has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for this purpose.