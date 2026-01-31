UP empowers ministers; project approval limit hiked to ₹50 cr

LUCKNOW In a significant move to accelerate development ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday authorised a major enhancement in the financial powers of his ministers. Under the new framework, departmental ministers are now empowered to approve projects worth up to ₹50 crore, up from the earlier limit of ₹10 crore. Reviewing the work of the finance department, Adityanath discussed fiscal management, capital expenditure, budget control, digital financial reforms, treasury processes and pensions. (File Photo)

Projects costing between ₹50–150 crore will be approved by the finance minister and projects above ₹150 crore will require the chief minister’s approval. The initiative is aimed at easing and fast-tracking the approval process for high-value projects in the state, according to an official statement.

Reviewing the work of the finance department, Adityanath discussed fiscal management, capital expenditure, budget control, digital financial reforms, treasury processes and pensions.

The chief minister directed all departments to get their annual action plans approved by April 15, warning that non-compliant departments would be reported to the Chief Minister’s Office. He further said that any project witnessing a cost escalation of over 15% must be re-approved.

He also directed third-party quality audits by IITs, NITs and government technical institutions for major infrastructure projects and mandated five-year, payment linked maintenance for all new government buildings.

Adityanath emphasised on timely monthly payment of honorarium to ASHA and anganwadi workers, saying that the state should release funds from its own resources, if the central assistance is delayed. He also directed implementation of a state guarantee policy on the lines of the central government.

In 2023-24, the state recorded capital expenditure of ₹1,10,555 crore, the highest in the country. Investment accounted for 9.39% of total expenditure, with key fiscal indicators remaining within fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRBM) norms.

The state’s composite fiscal health index improved from 37 in 2014 to 45.9 in 2023, placing it in the top ‘front-runner’ category.

The CM reviewed digital reforms in budget, treasury and pension systems, including cyber treasury and fully online bill processing, targeted for complete paperless operation by April 2026.