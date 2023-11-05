Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Ex-IPS officer joins Congress in Lucknow

U.P.: Ex-IPS officer joins Congress in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 06, 2023 05:52 AM IST

Former IPS officer Umesh Kumar Singh and former UP minister Raj Bahadur Singh have joined the Congress. Rebel SP leader Ravi Prakash Verma will join on Monday.

Former Indian Police Service officer Umesh Kumar Singh and former Uttar Pradesh minister in the BSP government Raj Bahadur Singh joined the Congress on Sunday. Rebel Samajwadi Party leader Ravi Prakash Verma will join the grand old party at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters on Monday.

Former Indian Police Service officer Umesh Kumar Singh at the UPCC headquarters in Lucknow. (Sourced)

UPCC president Ajay Rai inducted Umesh Kumar Singh, who had retired from the post of deputy inspector general, into the Congress. “Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there is a beeline for joining our party,” said a Congress spokesperson after Singh’s joining.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Janata Dal (United) leader Yogendra Yadav, a former Gopalpur (Azamgarh) assembly polls candidate, also joined the Congress along with Umesh Kumar Singh and Raj Bahadur Singh.

The UPCC announced that the rebel Samajwadi Party leader Ravi Prakash Verma along with his supporters will join the Congress on Monday. Verma, considered a prominent OBC leader from Lakhimpur Kheri, ended his 25-year-old relationship with the SP on November 3.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress samajwadi party
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP