U.P. minister flays SP for fielding candidates in MLC by-polls

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 19, 2023 07:46 PM IST

He said the SP has fielded a Dalit and a backward class candidate in the by-poll to the state legislative council seats knowing well about the poll outcome.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Friday targeted the Samajwadi Party for fielding its candidates in by-election to two Vidhan Parishad (legislative council) seats and said the SP candidates were bound to be defeated in the council by- polls.

Khanna, in a press statement, said the party having majority in state legislative assembly usually wins the by-poll to the state legislative council. (File photo)
Khanna, in a press statement, said the party having majority in state legislative assembly usually wins the by-poll to the state legislative council. He said the SP has fielded a Dalit and a backward class candidate in the by-poll to the state legislative council seats knowing well about the poll outcome.

He said the SP’s candidates belonging to the downtrodden classes would be defeated and “SP has used the Dalit and backward candidates as a pawn.”

Friday, May 19, 2023
