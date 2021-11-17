Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP first state to inoculate over 4 crore people with both doses: CM
lucknow news

In UP, over 14.33 crore people have taken the Covid vaccine, including over 10.32 crore, who took the first dose, say health officials
This achievement is dedicated to able guidance of the Prime Minister, hard work of all health workers and citizens who got the ‘Teeka Jeet Ka’ (vaccine), said Yogi in a tweet (File Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 10:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh became the first state in India to administer both doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 4 crore people.

“UP has become the first state in the country to administer both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 4 crore people. This achievement is dedicated to able guidance of the Prime Minister, hard work of all health workers and citizens who got the ‘Teeka Jeet Ka’ (vaccine),” said Yogi in a tweet.

In UP, over 14.33 crore people had taken the Covid vaccine, including over 10.32 crore, who took the first dose, a senior health official said.

The government stated that only six new Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours. So far, UP had conducted 85820026 Covid-19 tests, out of which 149918 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

