Saharanpur , Police have arrested five persons, including three women, in connection with jewellery theft from a showroom located on Delhi Road here, and recovered ornaments worth around ₹3 crore, a senior officer said on Tuesday. UP: Five held, ornaments worth ₹3 crore recovered in Saharanpur jewellery showroom burglary

The theft took place at a CaratLane jewellery showroom, part of the Tata Group, located under Sadar Bazar police station area, Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari told PTI.

He said five police teams were constituted to investigate the case, leading to the retrieval of nine necklaces, 67 bracelets, 17 mangalsutras, 32 pairs of earrings, two necklace sets with earrings, 18 pendants, three charms, 90 rings, 32 chains, and 11 bangles with a net worth of around ₹3 crore, along with ₹45,100 in cash, describing it as "100 per cent recovery".

Announcing a reward of ₹25,000 for the police team, he said the breakthrough was achieved by a joint team of the Sadar Bazar police and the SWAT surveillance unit.

According to the SSP, the theft took place on the night of January 23 amid heavy rainfall in the area. The burglars gained entry into the showroom by breaking a wall near the staircase.

The showroom manager, Ankit Mukherjee, later lodged a complaint stating that gold and diamond jewellery, and cash had been stolen by unknown persons.

The accused have been identified as Irshad alias Kala, Dilshad, Kali, Seema and Salma, the officer said said, adding that three of them are women.

Tiwari said the accused were arrested near Chhoti Railway Line in the Khalasi Line area. Based on the arrests and recovery, further legal action is being taken under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused are being produced before a court.

During interrogation, the main accused Irshad, a native of Ambehata Peer in Nakur police station area, told police that he was earlier involved in petty thefts and had shifted locations several times due to police scrutiny. He said he was released from jail around 10 months ago and was in need of money to build a house.

"He said he had been surveying the showroom for about a month, disguised as a scrap dealer, and decided to execute the theft on a day when the weather was bad," the SSP said.

The accused allegedly entered the showroom from a nearby building, cut through the wall using a grinder and covered his face to avoid identification on CCTV cameras.

Irshad also told police that his brother Dilshad and other family members helped him dispose of the stolen jewellery. The police arrested the accused while they were allegedly attempting to sell the stolen ornaments, Tiwari added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.