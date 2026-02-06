Mainpuri , Four police personnel, including a Special Operation Group in-charge, have been suspended for allegedly thrashing and threatening a railway crossing gateman at gunpoint on the night of February 1 for refusing to open a level crossing gate here, a senior official said. UP: Four cops suspended over thrashing gateman at Mainpuri level crossing, threatening him at gunpoint

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha told PTI on Friday that a viral video on social media allegedly shows that around midnight on February 1, Gateman Avadh Kishore posted at railway crossing gate number 29 at the Tindoli crossing had closed the gate as the Kalindi Express was scheduled to pass through.

Subsequently, four police personnel SOG in-charge Jitendra Chandel, Sub-Inspector Mahendra Pratap Singh, and constables Mohan Chahar and Pradeep Solanki are seen arriving in a car in plain dress and allegedly under the influence of liquor.

They allegedly pressurised the gateman to open the level crossing gate so that their vehicle could pass.

Gateman Avadh Kishore refused to open the gate since the train was scheduled to cross. Annoyed by this, the police personnel allegedly abused, threatened and thrashed Avadh Kishore at gunpoint to open the gate and dragged him. Yet, the gateman refused oblige.

The entire incident was captured on survellance cameras installed at the level crossing, police said.

Avadh Kishore lodged an FIR against unknown persons at Dannahaar police station.

The SP has instituted an enquiry into the incident, which, on the basis of CCTV footage, has identified SOG in-charge Jitendra Chandel, Sub-Inspector Mahendra Pratap Singh, and constables Mohan Chahar and Pradeep Solanki as the assailants.

On the basis of the inquiry report, SP Ganesh Prasad Saha on Thursday suspended the four personnel, and sent them to police lines, officials said.

