U.P.: G20 delegates to get a taste of Braj culture during Agra visit

The foreign delegates coming to Agra for the proposed G20 summit meet will have a first-hand experience of Braj culture. They will be welcomed through the presentations of ‘Phulon ki Holi’, ‘Lathmar Holi’ and ‘Charkula’ dance among other forms of Braj art and culture.

Preparations are in full swing here for the forthcoming visit of delegates from G20 countries. These delegates arriving in India for G20 summit meetings are expected to visit various Indian cities, including Agra, next month.

According to a press statement issued by Uttar Pradesh tourism department, the road connecting the Taj Mahal with Kheria airport is to be coloured in uniformity. The tourism department is all set to play a perfect host to the foreign guests.

“Special programmes on Braj theme are being prepared and will include folk songs of Braj besides presentation of ‘Phulon ki Holi’ and ‘Lathmar Holi’, which are associated with twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan besides ‘Mayur Nritya’ (peacock dance) and ‘Charkula Nritya’(in which veiled women balance large multi-tiered circular wooden pyramids on their heads and dance to songs about Lord Krishna), the two dance forms of Braj region, to welcome the guests,” said joint director, U.P. Tourism, Avneesh Chandra Mishra.

“The road connecting Kheria airport to eastern gate of Taj Mahal will be decorated,” Mishra added. The visitors will also view the Taj Mahal during their proposed visit on February 11 and 12 when they are supposed to hold meetings related to G20 summit in Agra.

Their visit to the Taj Mahal is proposed between 10am to 1pm on February 12. These delegates may also visit the Agra Fort and Itimad-ud-Daulah, the two other monuments of the Mughal period. The arrangements for the stay of G20 delegates are being made at a hotel and Taj convention centre in Agra, said the press statement.