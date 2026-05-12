UP: Gang that stole valuables from people in autos, tempos in Lucknow busted; five held

Police on Tuesday busted a family-run gang in Lucknow’s Madiaon area here and arrested its five members, including two couples, who, in the guise of balloon sellers allegedly stole jewellery and valuables from passengers in e-rickshaws and shared tempos. The arrested thieves in police net in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Police said the gang targeted women carrying handbags or wearing jewellery. The accused would blend in as daily wage earners and balloon sellers before striking during travel and escaping without raising suspicion.

“The arrests were made near Naubasta Mod following a tip-off. Those arrested have been identified as Jai Prakash alias Jackie, 29, his wife Anita, 24, Manoj Kumar alias Jatthu, 30, his wife Rajni, 26, and Ramwati, 26. All are originally from Haryana and Rajasthan and were staying near Malhaur railway station in Chinhat,” said Twinkle Jain, additional DCP (North).

According to the ADCP, the group used to board e-rickshaws and tempos along with commuters and quietly steal chains, rings and cash from passengers’ bags during the journey.

What surprised investigators the most, officials said, was the gang’s carefully crafted disguise. The accused men worked as balloon sellers in different parts of the city, helping the group avoid suspicion while moving around crowded marketplaces, intersections and public transport routes.

“During the operation, police recovered one gold-coloured necklace, two chains, two mangalsutras, a ring, a pair of earrings and ₹29,400 in cash. Investigators said the recovered items were linked to at least seven theft cases registered in Madiaon and Gomti Nagar police stations,” said Madiaon station house officer Shivanand Mishra.

Police officials said some of the accused have criminal cases registered against them in Lucknow. Investigators are now verifying their involvement in similar thefts across other districts as well.