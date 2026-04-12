...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP gears up for summer surge in power demand

Acting on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Goyal asked officials to remain on high alert and complete all necessary arrangements in a time-bound manner.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 08:39 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

With temperatures rising across Uttar Pradesh and power demand expected to surge, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up preparedness to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the summer months.

As temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days, UPPCL chairman said preparations must be made accordingly. (For representation)

Acting on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Goyal asked officials to remain on high alert and complete all necessary arrangements in a time-bound manner.

Chairing a meeting to review preparedness, Goyal directed officials to take preventive measures to avoid transformer failures, stressing that adequate funds had already been allocated for maintenance. He said fuses and tail-less units must be installed on all transformers, warning that any instance of transformer burnouts due to negligence would invite strict action.

Emphasising accountability, the chairman directed that responsibility be fixed for delayed or incomplete works. He warned that action should be initiated against firms where projects are lagging significantly, as well as against erring officials and junior engineers.

The warning followed a meeting of the committee’s state office-bearers in the state capital, attended by more than 1,000 employees and engineers from across the state. It was resolved that unless all disciplinary and punitive actions taken during the ongoing agitation were withdrawn immediately, the situation could escalate and impact services.

The committee cautioned that any attempt by the management to take action against employees or engineers to “cover up its failures” would force staff to halt work.

The committee also announced a statewide “Jan-Jagran Abhiyan” from April 15 to May 21, during which its central office-bearers would tour districts and hold joint meetings with consumers and farmers to mobilise support against the alleged harassment of power staff. It claimed that despite a 501-day agitation, employees had ensured uninterrupted supply and addressed consumer grievances on priority.

The committee alleged that while employees were being targeted, contractual workers were being retrenched on a large scale in the name of “vertical restructuring”, and the number of regular staff was steadily declining, which could adversely affect power supply management.

 
electricity supply uttar pradesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP gears up for summer surge in power demand
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP gears up for summer surge in power demand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.