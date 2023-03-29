UP gives go-ahead to green energy corridor project

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to a green energy corridor project to evacuate power from the 4,000 mw power to be generated from various solar energy projects in the Bundelkhand region of the state. Energy minister AK Sharma said the state government would contribute 20% of the project cost. (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that gave the go-ahead to set up 2,172-km-long transmission lines at a cost of ₹4,786 crore to evacuate power from various solar energy projects.

Briefing media persons about the cabinet’s decisions, energy minister AK Sharma said the state government would contribute 20% of the project cost. He said the union government would bear 33% of the cost while a German company would provide the remaining 47% of the funds.

Sharma said the power evacuation would be needed from the solar parks coming up in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun in the Bundelkhand region. The scheme includes setting up of a power substation of 765 kv, three substations of 400 kv, 10 substations of 220 kv and six substations of 132 kv. It would be implemented in two to three years, he said.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to connect more power sub-stations with the state level data centre through optical fibre line. Sharma said 125 kv substations have been connected with the data centre via 10,000- km optical fibre line. He said 6,636-km-long more optical fibre lines would be laid to connect 132 kv sub-stations with the data centre.

The union government would provide a subsidy of ₹151 crore in the ₹359-crore project while the state government would contribute 3% of the project cost. The remaining amount would be arranged through loan, he said.

The minister said this would help easy flow of data and have a record about the flow of data. The state government has worked out contracts with the telecom companies to use the available capacity to earn ₹260 crore in the past one year. It has already received ₹69 crore of the amount, he said.

STATE URBAN DIGITAL MISSION

He said the state cabinet gave nod to a proposal for setting up State Urban Digital Mission - Uttar Pradesh (SUDM-UP) to implement e-governance in urban local bodies. The mission would help in providing e-governance services like providing birth certificates and other services online to people.

The minister said SUDM-UP proposes to empower Uttar Pradesh by creating an urban-digital ecosystem that delivers accessible, inclusive, efficient and citizen-centric governance in its over 750 urban local bodies. The centre would provide a sum of ₹12.50 crore for the purpose in 2022-2023 while a sum of ₹25 crore would be given in 2023-2024. A society and a 10-member committee would be set up for the purpose.