Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 497 projects worth ₹1,055 crore here, and asserted "when intent is clear, destiny changes quickly".

UP: Gorakhpur gets ₹ 1,055 crore development push as CM Adityanath unveils 497 projects

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Addressing a public gathering at the Ekla embankment on the Rapti river, the chief minister dedicated an Eco Park developed after scientific disposal of 2.26 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste, and the Nausadh-Malouni four-lane road.

Highlighting the city's transformation over the past nine years, Adityanath cited improvements in road connectivity, healthcare, sanitation, education, sports, industry and flood management.

He referred to AIIMS Gorakhpur and BRD Medical College as key healthcare hubs, and also mentioned the establishment of four universities, revival of the fertiliser plant and a new sugar mill at Pipraich.

Praising the Eco Park project, he said the municipal corporation had turned "garbage into gold" at the city's entry point. The park now features green spaces, play areas and yoga zones, and serves as a recreational spot for residents.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also launched the "Swachh School Abhiyan" aimed at making Gorakhpur a seven-star garbage-free city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also launched the "Swachh School Abhiyan" aimed at making Gorakhpur a seven-star garbage-free city. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said over one lakh school children will participate in awareness campaigns and competitions to promote cleanliness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said over one lakh school children will participate in awareness campaigns and competitions to promote cleanliness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aditynath also flagged off several municipal vehicles, including eco-friendly CNG units and a 'moksh vehicle' for transportation of mortal remains, and inaugurated six smart roads developed under the CM Grid initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditynath also flagged off several municipal vehicles, including eco-friendly CNG units and a 'moksh vehicle' for transportation of mortal remains, and inaugurated six smart roads developed under the CM Grid initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Projects worth over ₹200 crore have been undertaken to upgrade key city stretches, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Projects worth over ₹200 crore have been undertaken to upgrade key city stretches, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other works unveiled include stormwater drainage systems, beautification of parks, development of green belts and initiatives for urban forestry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other works unveiled include stormwater drainage systems, beautification of parks, development of green belts and initiatives for urban forestry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling for large-scale plantation during the upcoming 'Van Mahotsav', the chief minister urged legislators and corporators to develop mini city forests in their respective wards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling for large-scale plantation during the upcoming 'Van Mahotsav', the chief minister urged legislators and corporators to develop mini city forests in their respective wards. {{/usCountry}}

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"Gorakhpur's transformation, from waste dumps to eco-parks, from waterlogging to modern drainage and from dark streets to LED illumination, reflects the power of intent and collective effort," he said.

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan praised the chief minister's vision, saying he can "find diamonds in garbage", while Mayor Manglesh Srivastava credited municipal teams for converting decades-old waste into a vibrant public space.

Officials said the projects mark Gorakhpur's emergence as a model for clean, green and smart urban development in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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