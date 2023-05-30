U.P. govt focuses on prisoners’ skill training to help them after jail term

In a bid to help prisoners reintegrate better into the society after coming out of jail, the UP government is imparting skill training to them in various trades under the Prime Minister skill development program, said a press note shared by the media cell of the state government on Tuesday.

A total of 1,011 prisoners were trained in 18 trades in eight district jails of Agra zone. (HT file)

Within the last year, 8,160 prisoners received training in about 60 trades. Training is being imparted in about 60 trades, including computer software, carpentry, mason, mobile, beautician, bakery, sewing, embroidery, wood art, motor binding, computer, electrician, tailoring, electrical wiring, electric, plumbing, earthen lamps and utensils, compost manure, electronics, dairy farming and vermin-composting and fisheries among others, it said.

The press note further said a total 376 prisoners received training in 12 trades in 5 district jails of the Ayodhya zone. They included 155 prisoners who were trained in Barabanki district jail, 84 in Gonda, 30 in Bahraich, 93 in Ambedkar Nagar and 14 in Ayodhya.

Similarly, 373 prisoners received training in 8 trades in 9 district jails of Gorakhpur zone, including 25 prisoners of Gorakhpur district jail, 68 in Deoria, 46 in Maharajganj, 25 in Basti, 35 in Siddharthnagar , 20 in Azamgarh, 45 in Ballia, 93 in Mau and 16 in Sant Kabir Nagar.

In Bareilly zone, 1,010 prisoners received training in 20 trades in six jails. They included 120 prisoners in Bareilly central jail, 117 in Pilibhit district jail, 244 in Budaun, 234 in Shahjahanpur, 105 in Moradabad and 190 in Bijnor.

In Kanpur zone, 388 prisoners received training in 15 trades in six jails. They included 65 prisoners of Fatehgarh central jail, 102 in Fatehgarh district jail, 55 in Orai, 53 in Lalitpur, 5 in Kannauj and 108 in Jhansi.

At least 541 prisoners received training in 17 trades in central, district and sub-jails of Prayagraj zone. They included 50 prisoners of Naini central jail in Prayagraj, 20 in Pratapgarh district jail, 64 in Chitrakoot, 159 in Kaushambi, 123 in Fatehpur, 20 in Banda and 105 in Mahoba sub-jail.

In Meerut zone, at least 3,225 prisoners received training in six district jails. They included 351 inmates of Meerut district jail, 465 in Ghaziabad, 250 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,012 in Bulandshahr, 31 in Saharanpur and 1,126 in Muzaffarnagar, it said.

Besides, a total of 1,011 prisoners were trained in 18 trades in eight district jails of Agra zone. As many as 975 prisoners received training in 23 trades of Lucknow zone jails. They included 188 prisoners of Nari Bandi Niketan in Lucknow, 106 prisoners of Model jail in Lucknow, 152 in Unnao district jail, 169 of Sitapur district jail, 59 in Kheri, 110 in Hardoi and 191 in Rae Bareli. On the other hand, 251 prisoners received training in five trades in six jails of Varanasi zone, the press note added.

