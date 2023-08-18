‘BaLA’ to provide playful learning to kids at 449 anganwadi centres in U.P.

With the aim of providing quality education and promoting learning through sports in council schools, the U.P. government is working to equip anganwadi centres, located on the premises of primary and composite schools, with ‘Building as Learning Aid’ (BaLA) features. Ludo, snake ladder and different types of shapes like square, triangular, round etc should be made on the verandah and in the open space of the school. (For Representation)

Under it, each anganwadi centre will be provided ₹30,000 by the government. It is noteworthy that the Project Approval Board of the education ministry has approved ₹1.12 crore for providing BaLA features in 449 co-located anganwadi centres of Uttar Pradesh ‘under the non-recurring head of the year 2023-24.’

Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand said a district-wise limit of ₹1.12 crore had been issued for work related to BaLA features at the rate of ₹30,000 per centre.

“The funds will be credited in the accounts of the school management committee where anganwadi centres are situated. This process should align with the guidelines provided by the relevant school and block education officer at the state project office,” said a government press release.

BaLA involves enhancing the classroom and school environment to create an enjoyable and engaging space for children. The primary goal is to transform the available space within classrooms or anganwadi centres into a dynamic learning environment where children can learn through play, an official said.

Creative activities on walls, pillars

Ludo, snake ladder and different types of shapes like square, triangular, round etc should be made on the verandah and in the open space of the school. The pillars located on the school premises can be used for stories through pictures.

The interior of the room can be enhanced by painting the walls with waterproof green paint up to one metre in height or by utilising them as blackboards. These surfaces can then be used for children to practise scribbling, creating shapes or forming words.

Similarly, windows and the floors can also serve this purpose, facilitating play-based learning activities. An open sand bed can be used by children to make characters in clay or sand in the open space outside the classroom.

Mother orientation programmes

Instructions have been issued to conduct orientation programmes in co-located anganwadi centres to make children as well as their mothers aware of their role in taking care of their children along with preparing them for formal education.

Mother orientation programmes will be organised in the last week of every month and will start from August 28 to 31.

