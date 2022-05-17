U.P. government to develop ‘food forests’ in 15 districts, including Gorakhpur
The Uttar Pradesh government is rolling out a ‘Food Forest’ project as innovative environmental protection, food security, and livelihood initiative. For this, the government has identified 15 districts of different agro-climatic zones.
Food forests will be developed in these districts in the next six months with the help of local farmers, said a government statement on Tuesday.
“The state government’s forest and environment department will execute the project. Plants will be selected according to the agro-climatic zone of the district. The districts identified for this project are Bijnor, Amroha and Saharanpur of the mango belt, Sambhal, Rampur, and Badaun of the guava belt. Similarly, other districts are also included in one or the other fruit belt. Apart from being eco-friendly, these parks in themselves will also be an example of agricultural diversification,” said the statement.
Plants will be selected according to the agro-climatic zone in the food forest. Pulses crops will also be planted for nitrogen fixation naturally. For example, mango, guava, pomegranate and papaya saplings will be planted in the first phase of the food forest to be developed in Gorakhpur, the statement added.
In the second cycle, saplings of Jamun, ‘Ber (jujube) will be planted. In the third cycle, pulses like tur, moong, urad, peas and gram will be sown. In the fourth phase, herbal plant parks like lemongrass, tulsi, and ashwagandha will be set up. In the fifth cycle, vine species like Giloy, Grapes, Dambooti etc will be planted.
Similarly, the selection of plants will be according to the different agro-climatic zone. Bird’s droppings will act as a natural fertilizer. Bees and butterflies will naturally pollinate the flowers. The primary aim of the government is to increase the income of the farmers. This is possible only through agricultural diversification instead of the traditional cultivation of paddy-wheat.
These parks will be an example in themselves. Not only this, raw materials will be available from these parks in future for the processing units. Along with the area of fruitful plants, greenery will also increase. Food parks will be built in these cities in the initial phase: Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Gorakhpur and Gautam Budh Nagar.
Plea seeks injunction against prayers at Mathura mosque
AGRA A lawyer from Lucknow has filed a petition before the court of district judge, Mathura, seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The petition along with application under Section 91 read with Section 92 and Section 151 of Civil Procedure Code was moved in the court of district judge, Mathura, on Tuesday.
Yogi council of ministers thanks PM Modi for his interaction and guidance
Lucknow: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief minister Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers for nearly four hours here on “subjects furthering good governance and ease of living for the citizens,” the council of ministers passed a resolution greeting him for completion of 8-year term as Varanasi MP and thanking him for his guidance.
Delhi government panel suggests increase in auto, taxi fares: Report
A Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis has recommended a proportionate increase in fares with respect to the rise in CNG prices in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday. Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week.
Akhilesh assails UP govt over power crisis
All the hollow announcements and rhetoric of the BJP government that it is supplying enough and uninterrupted power to people are now exposed. The people are distressed over the unannounced power cuts. There is a public outcry over the power disruptions across the state--be it Lucknow or Gorakhpur. Akhilesh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly blamed “wrong government policies and narrow mind-set of the BJP” for the worsening power situation in the state.
One of Bihar’s oldest Met observatory awaits land for upgradation
The proposal to develop the Purnia meteorological observatory, one of the oldest observatories in Bihar, into a zonal instrument maintenance centre (ZIMC) has been pending for the last five years due to the lack of required land needed for up-gradation, officials aware of the development said.
