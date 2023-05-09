Recruitment of teachers/principals in U.P.: 12-member panel to make draft for setting up new commission

In a step aimed at starting recruitments of teachers in all teaching institutions functional in the state through a single recruitment body, the state government has set up a 12-member committee to prepare the new draft for amending the existing Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission Act-2019. A teacher teaching at a Government Inter College in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district. (HT file photo)

Once the process is completed, the new commission will be formed for the selection of teachers and principals for institutions functioning under the state higher education department to secondary, basic, technical and vocational education departments as well as minority welfare and waqf department through this single body, said a senior state education department official while confirming the move.

“This has been done following instructions of additional chief secretary (higher education), Sudhir M Bobde,” he added. Currently, recruitment of teachers in government primary schools is done through UP Basic Shiksha Parishad while of teachers and principals in government secondary schools and institutions of social welfare department is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

In government-aided secondary schools, the recruitment is done through UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board while teachers and principals in government-aided degree college are recruited through UP Higher Education Service Selection Commision.

The missive dated May 2, 2023, a copy of which is with HT, makes plain that the move is in follow up of the instructions received in the meeting held on June 4 and December 17, 2020 and the presentation meeting held on January 3, March 15 and April 4, 2023 with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per the missive, the panel would not only prepare the draft of the bill for the new proposed commission, including amendments and new provisions in the Act in both Hindi and English, but also get ready a comparative description of the new draft and the present Act as part of the initiative. Joint director, secondary education, Bhagwati Singh has been appointed as the member secretary of this 12-member committee constituted on May 2.

The panel has Satya Prakash, secretary, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission, BL Sharma, assistant director, Directorate of Higher Education, Naval Kishore, deputy secretary, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board, Ganesh Kumar, joint education director (basic), Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, UP, Neeraj Kumar and Man Pal Singh, additional directors (training and employment directorate), Sheshnath Pandey, joint director, minority welfare department, Jagmohan Singh, registrar, Madrasa Education Board besides Lalji Patel and RK Srivastava, deputy directors, technical education, as members.

The exercise of setting up a new education services commission started after the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. However, till now the commission has not come into existence. Due to this, applications for many new recruitments are not being started and even those for which applications have been taken are also stalled.

These include recruitment of teachers in government-aided secondary schools against 4,163 vacant posts, recruitment against 1,017 posts of assistant professor for which applications have been accepted by the recruitment exam has not yet been conducted besides appointment of regular teachers in government-aided Sanskrit schools and even in primary schools affiliated to government-aided secondary colleges.