UP governor stresses last-mile delivery of govt schemes, maintaining quality

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday stressed the need for ensuring last-mile delivery of government schemes and maintaining quality and timeliness in public infrastructure projects.

Patel was on a visit to Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts.

According to statements issued from Jan Bhavan, formerly Raj Bhavan, in Sonbhadra, the governor inaugurated the newly constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vatika at the Collectorate premises and launched a financial inclusion awareness camp.

She also inspected exhibitions put up by banks, NABARD, RSETI, Indian Bank, State Bank of India and farmer-producer organisations at the camp.

Addressing officials and public representatives, Patel said, "It should be the primary responsibility of the administration to ensure that government schemes reach the last person in society."

She emphasised that budgetary allocations made for various schemes "must be utilised in a timely manner" so that benefits reach intended beneficiaries without delay.

She directed the revenue department to dispose of pending land record cases promptly and instructed departments to act swiftly to prevent land encroachments by "mafias and influential persons", according to the statement.

During the event, the governor distributed pre-school kits to Anganwadi workers, nutrition kits under the Poshan Abhiyan, Ayushman cards, forest rights pattas and approval letters to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, among other certificates and materials.

She also handed over cheques of ₹1,100 each to 10 orphaned children.

Later, in Mirzapur, the governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, visited Maa Vindhyavasini University and inspected the ongoing construction works, the statement issued from Jan Bhavan said.

She reviewed the progress and quality of work at the academic block, girls' hostel and administrative building, and directed officials to ensure that construction is completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining standards.

Patel interacted with children studying at a school for workers' families and distributed school bags and textbooks to encourage them. She also planted saplings including a Harsingar tree on the university campus, conveying a message on environmental conservation.

Following the inspection, she chaired a review meeting in the presence of Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel and local legislators to assess the university's academic activities and affiliated colleges.

The governor sought details from Public Works Department officials regarding the percentage of construction completed, funds sanctioned, funds received and expenditure incurred.

Reviewing academic services, library facilities and availability of teachers and staff, she directed that a proposal be prepared and sent to the government for the recruitment of assistant professors and other required personnel to ensure smooth functioning of the university.

She also instructed officials to establish a skill development centre and an incubation centre to promote self-employment and startups among students, with the aim of making them self-reliant, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.