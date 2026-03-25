Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced an additional public holiday on March 27 for Ram Navami celebrations, according to an official statement. UP govt announces additional holiday on Mar 27 for Ram Navami, CM extends greetings

"The decision has been taken keeping in mind the growing number of devotees visiting temples during the festival and to ensure their convenience," it said.

March 26 was already declared a holiday on account of Ram Navami.

"The move has been taken in respect of public sentiment and to facilitate smooth observance of the festival by devotees across the state," the statement said.

Meanwhile, in a separate official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami, describing Lord Ram as the embodiment of truth, righteousness, sacrifice, dignity and compassion.

He said Lord Ram's life provides guidance not only for individual conduct but also for society and governance, promoting justice, harmony and responsibility. The chief minister added that the ideals of Lord Ram inspire people to remain patient, disciplined and committed to duty even in difficult circumstances, forming the basis of the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

Adityanath also said the festival encourages people to reconnect with cultural values and imbibe the spirit of public welfare, service and altruism. He appealed to people to celebrate the occasion with harmony and adopt the ideals of Lord Ram in their lives.

The chief minister directed administrative and police officials across districts to ensure proper arrangements for the peaceful, safe and orderly conduct of the festival.

He emphasised cleanliness drives at temples and religious places, along with adequate arrangements for drinking water, lighting, crowd management and security to facilitate devotees, according to the statement.

The chief minister also urged people to celebrate the festival with devotion, enthusiasm and discipline, while maintaining social harmony.

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