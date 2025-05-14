U.P. govt announces new State Haj Committee

The minority welfare department of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday announced the formation of the new State Haj Committee. The new committee will consist of 13 members, including the minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari, and Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Ali Zaidi. The new committee will consist of 13 members, including the minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari, and Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Ali Zaidi. (For representation only)

As per a notice issued by principal secretary (minority welfare) Samyukta Samadwar, the term of office for the nominated members will be three years.

The new State Haj Committee will also include Wali Mohammad, chairman of Municipal Council, Gopamau, Hardoi; Nadeemul Hasan, chairman of Municipal Council, Dhaura Tanda, Bareilly; Syed Ali Warsi, Muslim theologian and legal expert; Hafiz Ejaz Ahmed (Shahin Ansari), Muslim theologian and law expert; Syed Kalbe Hussain (Kabban Nawab), Muslim theologian and law expert (Shia community); Muhammad Iftekhar Hussain, social worker; Kamran Khan, social worker; Junaid Ahmed Ansari, social worker; Javed Qamar Khan, social worker; and Kamruddin (Jugnu), social worker.

Speaking after his nomination to the committee, Ansari said, “I am thankful to our leadership for giving me this opportunity. I feel it’s a chance for all committee members to work tirelessly for the uplift of the community. I am sure we will deliver on the expectations of our leaders.”

Though the chairman of the new State Haj Committee has not been formally announced yet, sources in the minority welfare department indicate that Ansari is most likely to be appointed for the role.