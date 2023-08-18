UP govt asks officials to probe negative news published by media houses

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to probe negative news published in newspapers by media houses.

(Representative file image)

“If the state government comes to know that the facts have been twisted and the negative news item has been published on the basis of incorrect facts to malign the image of state government or district administration, the respective district magistrate would sent a letter to the media group/newspaper’s management for clarification and a copy of the same will be marked to the information department,” said principal secretary to chief minister Sanjay Prasad in an order dated August 16, 2023, sent to all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

According to the order, the negative news items would be registered/uploaded on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal and forwarded for action to respective divisional commissioners, district magistrates and heads of department.

It says that no interim report in this regard would be accepted.

The district magistrates would send a letter to the respective department and the district magistrate’s office will upload a scanned copy of the letter on the IGRS portal, the order stated.