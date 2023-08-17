Home / Cities / Others / Assam: 2 held for impersonating journalists, spreading fake news and extortion

Assam: 2 held for impersonating journalists, spreading fake news and extortion

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Aug 17, 2023 06:59 PM IST

Assam’s Cachar police on Thursday arrested two persons for impersonating journalists and spreading fake news on social media platforms. The accused also allegedly used to extort money from local businessmen.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the arrested accused as Muhim Uddin and Eyadul Hussain, both residents of Pangram.

Police said that the duo had opened a page on Facebook a few years back and used it to upload and spread fake news/information.

A local resident, without disclosing his identity, said that Uddin and Hussain used to threaten the local businessmen and others in the name of their news portal and extort money from them.

Police said that they recently received a complaint against the duo and registered a criminal case after initial investigation.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered and we started a search operation and arrested them,” said an official from the police department.

The duo have been accused of extortion, spreading fake news, threatening people and impersonating, said the official, adding that they will be produced before the court soon.

Thursday, August 17, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
