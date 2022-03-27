Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP govt committed to promoting solar energy: Dy CM Pathak

UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday assured all support from the state government to the solar panel industry
Published on Mar 27, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday assured all support from the state government to the solar panel industry. “The state government is committed to promoting solar energy. The government is with entrepreneurs and they can approach us for any problem,” said Pathak at the closing ceremony of the three-day solar expo. the Indian Industries Association (IIA) had organised the event.

On the occasion, Pathak requested entrepreneurs to contribute to manufacturing of solar panels and batteries. He also apprised the gathering of the Centre’s policy for promotion of electric vehicles. Speaking at the event, Ashok Agarwal, national president, IIA, assured the government that IIA would make all efforts for promotion of solar industry and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector in the state.

