Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. govt explores new avenues for Kannauj perfume traders
lucknow news

U.P. govt explores new avenues for Kannauj perfume traders

The U.P. govt and Indian Embassy in Egypt jointly organised a virtual buyer-seller meet for perfume producers Kannauj district and perfume importers of Egypt
Additional chief secretary, MSME, U.P., Navneet Sehgal apprised participants of perfume of Kannauj. (For Representation)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 10:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The department of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and export promotion of the state government and the Indian Embassy in Egypt jointly organised a virtual buyer-seller meet for perfume producers of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district and perfume importers of Egypt to explore new export avenues.

At the event organised on June 9 (Thursday), additional chief secretary, MSME, U.P., Navneet Sehgal apprised participants of the ODOP products, including “attar” (perfume) of Kannauj.

Sehgal assured buyers and sellers of all possible support from the state government. He also requested the Indian Embassy to share a list of key promotional and business events in Egypt in which Uttar Pradesh-based businesses can participate to expand their business prospects.

Abhishek Prakash, CEO, Invest UP, apprised the audience of investment opportunities in the state. He invited Egypt-based companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Also present on the occasion was Indian ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte who provided a brief overview of bilateral trade between India and Egypt. He offered all possible support to the state government for promoting trade and investment between Egypt and Uttar Pradesh.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP