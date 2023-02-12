U.P. govt failed to come up with new projects in 6 years: Akhilesh

Even as the U.P. Global Investors’ Summit-23 concluded on Sunday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the state government alleging that it has failed to come up with any new project in its six-year rule.

In a statement, he alleged that the BJP dispensation showcased those projects during the summit which were implemented by the previous Samajwadi Party government. “The state government has restarted fountains and lights in Old Lucknow. Janeshwar Mishra Park is being opened round the clock. The Gomti riverfront is decorated,” he said.

The three projects, he mentioned, were built during his tenure as the chief minister between 2012-17. The statement further alleged that a solar plant inaugurated by the then president had been shut due to a lack of budget. “JP International Centre in Lucknow is being damaged in the absence of care. The facilities could have been used to hold sessions of the investors summit,” read the statement.

He alleged that the government spent crores of rupees to get praise and that it was planning to recover the money from the public. “The BJP government has increased bus fare by 24 per cent to recover the expenditure of the investors’ summit from people’s pockets,” he alleged. “The BJP is the friend of the rich and is working to put the burden of its corruption on the common people,” he alleged.