UP govt gave 4.5 lakh jobs since 2017, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government gave over 4.5 lakh jobs to youths through a transparent recruitment process in the last four and a half years of his regime.

“Because of the honest, fair and transparent work culture, the state is progressing fast and is soon going to become the country’s biggest economy,” said Yogi addressing a gathering after distributing appointment letters to 33 newly appointed assistant engineers in the Housing and Urban Planning department.

Adiyanath told the newly appointed engineers that their role should be to improve the image of their department and advised them to shun corruption. Speaking on development work, the CM said the Kanpur Metro will be inaugurated next month.

“UP’s economy, which was on 6th position in the country for four and a half years, is India’s second-biggest economy today. If we work in the same pure and transparent manner, Uttar Pradesh will become the ‘Number One’ economy in the country soon,” he pointed out.

Congratulating the newly recruited engineers, the CM said the BJP-led UP government gave more jobs in government and private sector in these four and a half years than in the last 15 years.

“No one can point a finger at any of the appointments because these were made in a transparent manner. From appointment to selection, the government was monitoring the entire process,” he added.

Taking a jibe at the previous governments, the CM said once upon a time the development authorities of the state had become centres of corruption.

“Even passing a map of a house was a difficult task. The common man was very upset. We made a big difference by deploying good officers, organising special camps to solve the problem, fixing deadlines for the work. As a result, even the common man is saying that good work is being done by development authorities,” he said.

Referring to his visit to Moradabad, he also gave information about the affordable housing project under construction there and said that such innovative efforts were the demand of today.