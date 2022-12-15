Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. govt has given nod to agri sector schemes: Minister

Published on Dec 15, 2022 11:08 PM IST

The state government has given financial approval to the schemes of agriculture sector, said agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government has given financial approval to the schemes of agriculture sector, said agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi. The state share of 64.16 crore has been given for the financial year 2022-23 to the National Mission on Agriculture Extension and Technology (NMAET) for the Submission of Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) scheme.

“Under the National Food Security Mission scheme, the state’s share of 26.71 crore has been given through re-appropriation in various standard items. Another financial approval has also been given for the state’s share of 24.65 crore,” Shahi said.

“University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut, has been given a financial approval of 65 lakh against the provision of 390 lakh for 2022 fiscal for teachers and non-teaching staff, employer contribution and for non-salary item. The financial approval of Rs. 34.28 lakh has been given for major construction work under the capital investment schemes of animal husbandry,” he added.

