U.P. govt has given nod to agri sector schemes: Minister
The state government has given financial approval to the schemes of agriculture sector, said agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi. The state share of ₹64.16 crore has been given for the financial year 2022-23 to the National Mission on Agriculture Extension and Technology (NMAET) for the Submission of Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) scheme.
“Under the National Food Security Mission scheme, the state’s share of ₹26.71 crore has been given through re-appropriation in various standard items. Another financial approval has also been given for the state’s share of ₹24.65 crore,” Shahi said.
“University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut, has been given a financial approval of ₹65 lakh against the provision of ₹390 lakh for 2022 fiscal for teachers and non-teaching staff, employer contribution and for non-salary item. The financial approval of Rs. 34.28 lakh has been given for major construction work under the capital investment schemes of animal husbandry,” he added.