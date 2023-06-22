U.P. govt launches LADCS to provide free legal aid to needy

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday implemented the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) for a period of two years under the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to provide free legal aid to the needy.

Through the LADCS system, legal assistance will be provided to general public by chief, deputy and assistant counsel. (For Representation)

This will help resolve minor disputes. Through the LADCS system, legal assistance will be provided to general public by chief, deputy and assistant counsel. According to the state government, the LADCS will provide legal services to eligible individuals in criminal cases.

It will benefit members of the scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes. Moreover, those who have been affected by illegal acts of individuals, will directly benefit from it. The LADCS will also benefit women, minor children, individuals affected by disabilities such as blindness, leprosy, deafness and mental weakness.

It will also be helpful for industrial workers and those in police custody. The beneficiaries also include the individuals affected by calamities, caste violence, class-based discrimination, floods, droughts, earthquakes or industrial disasters, mentally ill individuals admitted to a safe house, mental hospital or nursing home and individuals with an annual income of less than ₹3,00,000.

According to the state government, the LADCS primarily functions to provide legal assistance, specifically in criminal cases, in districts or headquarters. It includes representation, trial and appeals in all sessions, special, magistrate and executive courts.

Besides, it allows providing legal advice and assistance to persons appearing in district court/office for their defence. In addition to this, it also helps persons in the pre-arrest stage under the National Legal Services Authority scheme and for post-arrest, bail, trial and filing of appeals in criminal cases at the remand stage.