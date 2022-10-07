U.P. govt plans grand Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on Oct 9

Various events will mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who is credited with writing the original Ramayana during the lifetime of Lord Ram, in Uttar Pradesh on October 9 (Sunday), said a government spokesperson.

These programmes include continuous recitation of the Ramayana at all temples of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman as well as at all places associated with the epic along with lighting of lamps (Deepdan), the spokesperson added.

“The Yogi government is planning to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki in a grand manner across Uttar Pradesh. To celebrate the Valmiki Jayanti with enthusiasm, preparations are being made at the development block level,” said the spokesperson.

“Ever since Yogi Adityanath took over as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Valmiki Jayanti has been celebrated with fervour across the state every year. The state government has also revamped the Ashram of Maharishi Valmiki in Chitrakoot which has now been developed as a tourist destination,” the spokesperson added.

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram issued directions in this regard to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates asking them to ensure that Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on a grand scale across the state.

The officials have been asked to arrange for lighting of lamps as well as the continuous recital of the Ramayana in sets of 8, 12 and 24 hours and organise similar events at all places and temples related to Maharishi Valmiki on his Jayanti, said the spokesperson.

The preparations for the events to be held on Valmiki Jayanti will be reviewed by the nodal officer nominated by the government on October 8.

Events at various Lucknow temples

District magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar has directed the officers concerned to make arrangements for Valmiki Jayanti. He said recitation of Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, Sundarkand, Hanuman Chalisa besides Bhajans/Kirtans (devotional songs) will be organised at important places and select temples of the state capital on Sunday.

To ensure arrangements in this regard, a meeting of the officers of the concerned departments was convened where necessary directions were given to all additional district magistrates all block development officers.

The DM said in coordination with the culture department, grand programmes will be organised at major temples such as Raidas, Panchmukhi, Hanuman Setu and Chandrika Devi temples.