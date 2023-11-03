U.P. govt plans to relay 277 roads in 63 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a comprehensive action plan for relaying 277 roads in 63 districts of the state.

The state government approved ₹319.73 crore by allocating ₹40 lakh for each of the 277 roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the process for the special repair work of roads, a state government spokesperson said.

As the first installment, the government has released ₹63.94 crore after securing administrative and financial approval.

Most of the roads undergoing repair works in 63 districts have long been neglected in terms of maintenance. The repair and renovation works will also include link roads connecting rural roads with main roads in the districts. Besides, it will also cover repair of national highways, link roads, border roads and highways, he said.

The remodelling and repair work of the roads are being carried out in key cities, including Agra, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gorakhpur as well as Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahoba, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, and Amroha.

