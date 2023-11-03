Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. govt plans to relay 277 roads in 63 districts

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 03, 2023 06:32 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is allocating ₹319.73 crore for the repair and renovation of 277 neglected roads in 63 districts of the state.

The state government approved 319.73 crore by allocating 40 lakh for each of the 277 roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the process for the special repair work of roads, a state government spokesperson said.

As the first installment, the government has released 63.94 crore after securing administrative and financial approval.

Most of the roads undergoing repair works in 63 districts have long been neglected in terms of maintenance. The repair and renovation works will also include link roads connecting rural roads with main roads in the districts. Besides, it will also cover repair of national highways, link roads, border roads and highways, he said.

The remodelling and repair work of the roads are being carried out in key cities, including Agra, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gorakhpur as well as Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahoba, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, and Amroha.

