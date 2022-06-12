U.P. govt proposes 100 cr price stability fund for farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed ₹100 crore for the “Bhamashah Price Stability Fund” in order to guarantee the minimum price of potato, onion and tomato to farmers, a government spokesman said here on Sunday.

“Direct benefits of the scheme will be given to those farmers who were facing difficulties due to the negligence of the previous governments before 2017,” he said. “The farmers landed in the debt trap because of non-availability of fair prices of potato and similar other horticulture crops,” he added.

Now farmers, the spokesman said, would get minimum support price through this scheme. They can keep their crops in cold storage and sell the produce at a reasonable price.

In its U.P. poll manifesto—“Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022”—the BJP had promised to create a “Bhamashah Bhav Sthirta Kosh” (price stability fund) to ensure minimum price for all the major crops like potato, tomato, and onion.

“The CM has ordered the officers to work diligently to take the benefits of this scheme to the farmers and has warned that no officer and employee will be spared for laxity in this work,” said the spokesman.