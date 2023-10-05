U.P. govt revenue earnings continue to rise
Its total tax revenue earnings in the first six months of 2023-2024 (April 1 to September 30, 2023) were ₹89,039.08 crore
The Uttar Pradesh government’s revenue earnings witnessed an upward trend again with its collections going up by ₹1,632.53 crore from ₹12,206.84 crore in September 2022-2023 to ₹13,839.37 crore in the corresponding month in 2023-2024.
Its total tax revenue earnings in the first six months of 2023-2024 (April 1 to September 30, 2023) were ₹89,039.08 crore. This was 71.9 percent of the target of ₹1,23,819.67 crore for the same six-month period. Speaking to media persons, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government received goods and services tax (GST) and value added tax (VAT) of ₹7,405.30 crore, which was 65.8 percent of the target of ₹1,12,46.08 crore.
He said the state government, however, received additional revenue of ₹490.48 crore in September 2023 against the collections made under the head in the same month in 2022. Khanna also said the state government received a sum of ₹3,253.37 crore from excise which was 81.3 percent of the target of ₹4,000 crore.
He said it received ₹2,182.96 crore from stamps and registration this year against ₹1,978.84 crore received in the same month in 2022. The minister said the earnings from transport were ₹785.72 crore this year against the earnings of ₹593.32 crore under the same head in 2022.
He said the state government thus received a tax revenue of ₹1,36,27.35 crore. This was 72 percent of the target of ₹1,89,22.08 crore for the month. It received additional tax revenue of ₹1,603.99 crore against the amount received in the same month in 2022. Its non-tax revenue receipts were ₹212.02 crore against earnings of ₹183.48 crore in the same month in 2022.