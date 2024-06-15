U.P. govt rolls out comprehensive plan to shield crops from heatwaves, monsoon floods

Amidst the ongoing heatwave and the approaching monsoon, the state government has implemented a comprehensive plan to safeguard the state’s crops. The state government is ensuring that farmers do not face any adverse situations due to seasonal changes and that they receive the benefits of all the central and state government schemes. For Representation: Boys bathe at a public water facility along a street on a hot summer day in Jalandhar on June 13, 2024 amid heatwave. India's heatwave is the longest ever to hit the country, the government's top weather expert said on June 10 as he warned people will face increasingly oppressive temperatures. Parts of northern India have been gripped by a heatwave since mid-May, with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP) (AFP)

As part of this effort, an advisory is being issued based on the technical recommendations of the Crop Weather Watch Group (CWWG) for 27 highly sensitive, 13 sensitive, and 35 normal districts in terms of flood risk, according to a UP government spokesperson in a press release.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Protecting crops from heatwave

In light of the heatwave affecting crops, chief secretary DS Mishra issued an advisory to Regional Agricultural Officers to protect crops from this seasonal threat. It is being implemented based on recommendations from a state-level agriculture advisory group, CWWG.

The advisory includes various measures, such as ensuring proper water drainage and moisture levels in paddy nurseries, employing mulching techniques, using sprinkler and drip irrigation, conducting regular light irrigation, and using organic fertilisers and contour trench methods. It also emphasises groundwater and rainwater conservation.

Protecting crops from floods

With the monsoon expected to be active soon in the state, a comprehensive strategy is being implemented to safeguard crops from potential floods. The CWWG has provided technical recommendations, leading to advisories being issued for the state’s 27 highly sensitive, 13 sensitive, and 35 normal districts.

The plan includes prioritising flood-resistant paddy varieties such as Swarna Sub-1, Sambha Masuri Sub-1, IR-64 Sub-1, and NDR-99301111. It also involves implementing the Sanda method and transplanting rice from mid-June to early July.

Focus on crop insurance

Efforts are underway to ensure comprehensive coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, with a focus on insuring crops at the gram panchayat level and extending insurance benefits to farmers. Additionally, the process of benefiting farmers through the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme has begun.

In this process, banana, chili, and betel leaf have been given priority as insured Kharif crops, while tomato, capsicum, green peas, and mango have been given priority as Rabi crops. The last dates for obtaining crop insurance are June 30 for banana and betel, July 31 for chili, November 30 for tomato, bell pepper, and green pea, and December 15 for mango.