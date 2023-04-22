Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Earth Day: Selfie with Amrit Sarovar campaign today

Earth Day: Selfie with Amrit Sarovar campaign today

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 22, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh govt to organize 'Selfie with Amrit Sarovar' campaign on World Earth Day to encourage public participation in water conservation efforts.

The Uttar Pradesh government will be organising the ‘Selfie with Amrit Sarovar’ campaign to ensure increased public participation in the water conservation efforts and spread awareness about environment protection on World Earth Day, a government spokesperson said here on Friday.

The government has set the target of six lakh selfies with Amrit Sarovars in Uttar Pradesh. (For representation)
“On the occasion of World Earth Day on Saturday, the people of the state have been urged to upload their photos and videos with Amrit Sarovars on social media with #SelfiewithAmritSarovar,” he said.

The programme will be held at about 10,000 Amrit Sarovars or ponds in the state. The rural development department has issued necessary instructions to all district magistrates/district programme coordinators (MGNREGA) to ensure the participation of MGNREGA workers, gram rozgar sevaks, mahila mates, technical assistants, gram panchayat secretaries, self-help groups and BC Sakhis of their respective areas.

