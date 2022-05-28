Safety in mind, UP govt says no women employee can be made to work at night sans consent
- The new rule is an amendment to the Factories Act, 1948, to protect women employees from incidents of sexual harassment at workplaces. It is applicable in both government and private sectors.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said no women worker in the state was bound to work before 6am and after 7pm without their consent. The move is aimed at improving the safety of women at workplaces, it said.
“Women workers working between 7pm to 6am shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back,” the directive read.
The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with special focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, welfare of farmers, health and safety, as well as empowerment of women.
The government said that women employees will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours.
“Women workers working between 7:00PM to 6:00AM shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back.… Employer shall ensure toilets, washrooms, changing rooms, drinking facilities and lights in the workplace (sic),” the order read.
The order also stated that on refusal to agree for night shift, a woman employee cannot be terminated, else action can be taken against the employer.
Here's the full order:
-
Muslim scholars voice concern over prevailing atmosphere in country
MEERUT On the first day of the two-day conference of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Deoband town of Saharanpur on Saturday, Muslim scholars expressed concern about the prevailing atmosphere of hate in the country. The conference will also pass resolutions on the concluding day. Addressing the gathering, former MP and president of the organisation Maulana Mehmood Madni said, “You can't douse fire with fire and hate can be defeated only by spreading love and affection.”
-
Car catches fire on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, 7 passengers escape unhurt
In a miraculous escape, seven female passengers of a car that caught fire at Borghat on Pune-Mumbai expressway, managed to stay unhurt, police officials said on Saturday. According to police, the women hailed from Vichumbe village near Panvel and were heading to Ekvira Mata Mandir on Friday, when the incident took place. The other family members were there in another car, which was ahead of them.
-
U.P.: On-board vessel parties a rising trend in Varanasi
“On an average, 15 on-board ro-ro vessel parties are being organised every month these days,” said Vikas Malviya, director, Alaknanda Cruise. Alaknanda Cruise operates two ro-ro vessels—MV (motor vehicle) Sam Manekshaw and MV Swami Vivekananda—under the monitoring of the state tourism department here. “The tourism department supervises MV Sam Manekshaw and MV Swami Vivekananda. The Alaknanda Cruise operates the two vessels which are getting good response from tourists,” said regional tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava.
-
Brick kiln owner’s son gunned down over property related dispute in Prayagraj
A 25-year-old son of brick kiln owner was killed while Muddasir, who was driving the vehicle's brother and another youth were seriously injured when a history sheeter and the history sheeter, Mohd Jaid,'s aides opened fire on their SUV near Rudapur village under Phaphamau police station on Saturday morning, police said. They added the attack appears to be fallout of land dispute between the history sheeter, Mohd Jaid, and the brick kiln owner Atiq Ahmad of Rudapur village of Phaphamau area.
-
In sync with NEP-2020: IGNOU inks MoU with ICAI
In pursuance of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP 2020), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indira Gandhi National Open University and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, on Friday. The event took place on the occasion of the ICAI's 60th National Cost Convention-2022 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow. On behalf of the open university, IGNOU registrar Alok Chaube signed the MoU.
