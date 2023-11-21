U.P. govt seeks evaluation report on wage-material ratio within 15 days

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all divisions to assess whether a labor wage and material ratio of 60:40 is being maintained in their respective districts and to submit a detailed report within 15 days. The directive, issued by the commissioner of rural development, GS Priyadarshi, asked all joint development commissioners to conduct the necessary evaluations.

Labourers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) work at a site. (PTI Photo)

In his letter dated November 20, 2023, with the reference number 3992/MNREGA/patra.san. -708/2023-24, Priyadarshi said “All the divisions must send a report in 15 working days evaluating the labour material ratio of 60;40 in the districts therein in 2022-2023.”

In the letter, a copy of which has been made available to the Hindustan Times, the commissioner quoted his office letter number-3139 sent on the same date, which directed the maintenance of this ratio in all districts.

Priyadarshi also quoted the union rural development ministry’s directives, stating, “All the works planned to be implemented by the Gram Panchayats and other implementing agencies must maintain the 60:40 ratio in wage and material at the district level.”

Priyadarshi was not available for comments.

Sanjay Dixit, former member, central council MNREGA, union ministry of rural development, however, stressed, “Yes, the Commissioner Rural development has sought report about the labour wages and material ratio for 2022-2023. There has been, however, violation of this provision since 2020. As labour wages and material in appropriate ratio has not been maintained the labourers have been affected and action should be taken against the erring officers.”

Dixit had raised the issue saying several districts of Uttar Pradesh have not maintained labour-material ratio of 60:40 in spending MNREGA funds despite the directives from the Centre and state government.

Dixit, in a letter sent to union minister for rural development and panchayati raj Giriraj Singh, demanded that an inquiry be ordered to stop the allocation of funds to Uttar Pradesh and other erring states.

“I want to draw your attention to violation of union rural development ministry’s directives under the MNREGA by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka... I request you to give directives to these states to conduct an inquiry into this serious violation and punish the guilty officers/employees or else the Centre should stop allocation of funds to these states under provisions of section 27/2,” said Dixit in his letter.

Dixit had also sent a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to draw his attention.