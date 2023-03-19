U.P. govt sets target to improve quality of elementary edu in state

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given a target to the basic education department under which 44,000 primary schools will have to attain the status of NIPUN schools by December this year to improve the level of elementary education in the state. The U.P. government is constantly making efforts to make the schools efficient. (For Representation)

While one NIPUN block will have to be made in each district, that is, the target has been given to make a total of 75 NIPUN blocks. In the review meeting held recently, instructions were given to achieve the target, according to a state government press release. Instructions have also been given to make at least one block proficient in each district.

NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the centrally- sponsored Samagra Shiksha scheme aligned with the National Education Policy- 2020. It aims to ensure that every child in the country compulsorily acquires foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of grade 3 by 2026-27.

Along with the instructions, the toolkit has also been fixed. Under this, the lesson plan mentioned in the guide and directory will have to be implemented in 100 per cent classes. Hundred per cent school-based assessment will have to be completed through the master table.

Also, spot assessment will be done by mentors while spot assessment will be ensured by DIET students. All schools have to ensure proper work allocation and class division among teachers.

Performance of students in NIPUN assessment test-1

The state government is constantly making efforts to make the schools efficient and the schools are also being monitored as per the prescribed standards. In this sequence, NIPUN Assessment Test-1 was organised between November and December.

In this, the attendance of more than 80 per cent students was recorded. Fourteen per cent students in the state successfully got more than 90 per cent, 21 per cent between 75 to 90 per cent and 17 per cent 60 to 75 per cent marks in this test.

Varanasi, Hapur, Basti, Jaunpur and Gautam Budh Nagar were among the top 5 districts that were successful in the test. All the students have also been provided with their report cards. The second assessment is proposed to be held in March-April 2023.