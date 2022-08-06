U.P. govt shortlists 5 companies for launching heliport service between Agra and Mathura
The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has shortlisted five companies for the construction and operation of heliports through PPP mode (public-private partnership) between Agra and Mathura.
The tourism-oriented heliport services between Agra and Mathura are expected to start soon, said a government spokesperson. Once launched, it will be the first heliport service in the state with more to follow.
The government has also prepared an action plan to start heliport services from Lucknow to Naimisharanya Dham and Dudhwa National Park. Besides, the government is upgrading and expanding the infrastructure services to facilitate tourism in the state, the spokesperson said.
The five companies selected by the tourism department to start heliport service between Agra and Mathura are Blade India, Rajas Adventure, Oasis, Shaurya Aeronautics, and Shirisha Technologies. The financial and technical bids of these companies will be opened soon and the cabinet will give the final nod to the selected companies, the spokesperson added.
Blade India operates air service to Shirdi in Maharashtra and Rajas Adventure operates seaplanes in Gujarat, he said.
Despite the pandemic, under the leadership of CM Yogi, the number of tourists in the state increased by 27 percent in the last five years. Over 125 crore domestic tourists and more than 1.25 crore foreign tourists visited the state, said a tourism department spokesperson.
An indication of the confidence of the investors in the hospitality in Uttar Pradesh is visible in the submission of proposals in the recently concluded ground-breaking ceremony (GBC-3) for industrial investments in UP.
In the tourism and hospitality sector, 23 projects worth a cumulative investment of ₹575 crore have been launched in the state. The new proposals clearly indicate a robust upturn as well as potential in this sector, said the government spokesperson.
The foundation stone of three new hotels has been laid in GBC 3 in Gorakhpur at a cost of about ₹150 crore. Similarly, three hotels are coming up in Bareilly at a cost of ₹70 crore, as well as, a wellness tourism at a cost of ₹94 crore in Meerut and Taj Hotel and Convention Center at a cost of ₹66 crore in Agra.
Illegal sand mining racket busted, activists suspect govt. officials involved
An illegal sand mining racket was busted from the Mutha riverbed at Shivne by a team of Pune district officials along with the police department on Thursday night. This, despite the state government having strictly prohibited sand mining in any of the riverbed areas. A raid was carried out and a JCB machine and a tractor were seized from the spot following repeated complaints from local citizens and civic activists.
Jayant Patil scotches speculation of differences with leadership
Mumbai: president of the state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, Jayant Patil, has reportedly expressed unhappiness at being overlooked for the post of the leader of opposition in the Assembly in favour of Ajit Pawar. Patil, 60, is one of the most seasoned leaders in the NCP and was mentored by Sharad Pawar. He has headed several ministries including home, finance, rural development over many years.
Above normal rainfall in Maharashtra till August 18: IMD
Most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to get above normal rainfall till August 12, said India Meteorological Department. The met department issued extended range forecast for two week, August 5 to August 11 and August 12 to August 18. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD Pune said monsoon activity in Maharashtra is vigorous again. On Friday, the day was fairly clear, cloudy skies were reported during evening hours in Pune city.
Pune rural is third busiest police force in the state
As per data shared by the Pune rural police, the average number of cases handled per investigation officer has increased from 9.93 cases in 2017 to 12.29 cases in 2021. Ahmednagar and Washim police stood first and second respectively with an average of 26.31 cases and 12.56 cases handled per investigation officer. By the end of July, 2022 average number of cases handled per investigation officer in Pune rural police recorded was 6.8 cases.
Parked your vehicles illegally? Beware, towing restarted in city again
The experiment that former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey started on March 7, this year with a diktat to not tow vehicles parked in no-parking zones is withdrawn and the traffic police have restarted the process after a gap of about five months. From August 1, Mumbai traffic police has gone back to the earlier mode of action of towing away vehicles parked outside designated parking zones.
